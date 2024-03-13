Norris, TN-The Norris Area Trail System (NATS) managing partners are

sponsoring a Mountain Bike Poker Run on Saturday, April 27, 2024 to raise

funds to contribute to trail construction and maintenance within the trail

system. This is a fun, all skills event for riders of all ages. Participants will start

at Clinch River Brewing and ride either a 15-mile route or a 24-mile route on the

Norris Watershed and Norris Dam State Park trails. Check-in and the start and

finish line will be at Clinch River Brewing located at 2045 Norris Freeway, Norris,

Tennessee. The 24-mile route run will start at 9 a.m. and the 15-mile run will

start at 9:30 a.m. This is an event for people of all ages and skill levels. It is not a

race but a time for bikers to explore the trails and become familiar with the

recreational opportunities

