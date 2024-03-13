Norris, TN-The Norris Area Trail System (NATS) managing partners are
sponsoring a Mountain Bike Poker Run on Saturday, April 27, 2024 to raise
funds to contribute to trail construction and maintenance within the trail
system. This is a fun, all skills event for riders of all ages. Participants will start
at Clinch River Brewing and ride either a 15-mile route or a 24-mile route on the
Norris Watershed and Norris Dam State Park trails. Check-in and the start and
finish line will be at Clinch River Brewing located at 2045 Norris Freeway, Norris,
Tennessee. The 24-mile route run will start at 9 a.m. and the 15-mile run will
start at 9:30 a.m. This is an event for people of all ages and skill levels. It is not a
race but a time for bikers to explore the trails and become familiar with the
recreational opportunities
Mountain Bike Poker Run
