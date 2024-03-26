The identity of a man killed in a vehicular crash in Oak Ridge Saturday night was
released by Oak Ridge police on Sunday. He is 54-year-old Eric Barnes, of
Knoxville. The crash occurred at approximately 6:13 p.m. Saturday. The
motorcycle was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue near the Bethel
Valley Road overpass when it reportedly struck a vehicle and left the road.
Barnes, who was traveling on the motorcycle, died at the scene.
Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified
