Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified

The identity of a man killed in a vehicular crash in Oak Ridge Saturday night was

released by Oak Ridge police on Sunday. He is 54-year-old Eric Barnes, of

Knoxville. The crash occurred at approximately 6:13 p.m. Saturday. The

motorcycle was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue near the Bethel

Valley Road overpass when it reportedly struck a vehicle and left the road.

Barnes, who was traveling on the motorcycle, died at the scene.

