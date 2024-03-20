Medic

The brackets have been revealed and MEDIC is celebrating the month! Through
March 31st, donors will receive a pair of basketball-themed socks. O Positive
and O Negative donors will receive an e-gift card for donating. O donors receive
$20 for whole blood donation or $25 for an ALYX/double red donation.
Additionally, platelet donors receive a $25 e-gift card anytime they donate.
Want to give back to the community? Skip the socks and MEDIC will donate $5
to the Ronald McDonald House. Appointments can be made online at
www.medicblood.org

