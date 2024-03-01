Medford Volunteer Fire Department Annual Chili Supper

Jim Miller 12 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 48 Views

It’s that time again, for the Medford Volunteer Fire Department Annual Chili Supper and Live Auction. It’s going to be on April 13 beginning at 5pm at Clinch River Baptist Church 407 Cane Creek road, Clinton.

Call 865-776-2386or 865-333-6627 

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Safe Haven Baby Box

Rocky Top could soon have a “Safe Haven Baby Box” installed at the city’sdowntown fire …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.