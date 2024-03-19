Mary Kathryn Goans Dillow, 90, of Clinton, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord

and Savior on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. In her early years, she was

known as Mary Kathryn Goans or Mary Kay. Later, she decided to go by Kathryn. Kathryn

grew up in Clinton, Tennessee, where she was the youngest of six and nicknamed

“Babe.” Her grandchildren also

called her “Gran’babe.”

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton, attended Girl’s State, and was the

Salutatorian of her class at Clinton High School. Kathryn went on to attend Carson-

Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee, working her way through school

at Hoskins Drug in Clinton and graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English. Kathryn

met her husband in Oak Ridge, and she and Weldon were married in 1956 at Clinton

First Baptist. The couple then moved several times for Weldon’s career as a

nuclear health physicist and lived in various states during the 55 years that they were

married. The Dillows lived in New Jersey, Georgia, Illinois, Alabama, and South Carolina

before returning to Clinton to re-tire.

Kathryn worked as a secretary in Oak Ridge, at Lockheed Martin, Argonne

National Laboratories in Chicago, Glen Ellyn Bible Church (also the choir director),

Highland Baptist Church, and as a legal secretary for Georgia State Senator, Mr. William

Lester in Augusta, Georgia. Her lightning-quick typing, rapid shorthand, and masterful

vocabulary established her as a top candidate for these jobs.

Kathryn loved music and played the piano all her life, often in church. She also sang

in chorales, trios, and church groups such as the XYZs at Clinton First Baptist. An avid

reader, she devoured every book in the Clinton Library when she was a girl. She loved

playing cards and board games, working jigsaw puzzles, and watching old movies. She

loved discussing current events and politics in her younger days, and her family agrees

she was one of the smartest people that they have ever known. Her legacy of

intelligence, generosity, compassion, and fiery spirit

will never be forgotten by her family and all who knew her well.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Sam A. Goans and Stella Duncan Goans;

her husband: Weldon Derald Dillow; her siblings: Margie Harding Goans, Samuel

Kenneth Goans, Howard Goans, James Goans, Sarah Goans Cantrell; and her nephew:

Kenneth Goans. She is survived by her daughters: Lynette Suzanne Dillow Middleton

and husband, Scott; Tracy Beth Dillow Meddaugh and husband, Dan; grandchildren:

David Weldon Meddaugh, Paul Leland Meddaugh, Mary Kathryn Meddaugh Wilson and

her husband, Josh; sister-in-law: Betty Joyce Earhart; nieces and nephews: Holly Parod

and husband, Dan; Heidi Nelson; Tere Watkins and husband, Wade; Ron Harding; Carol

Goans; Dail Cantrell; and Ann Cable and husband, Tim.

There are many other grand nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives as well. In

lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kathryn’s honor to First

Baptist Church where she and Weldon were married in 1956, and she remained a

member until her death.

​



Visitation for friends and family will be held on March 21, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Holley-

Gamble funeral home in Clinton, TN. The funeral service will be on Friday, March 22 at

11:00a.m. at Holley-Gamble, with a graveside service to follow at Grandview Memorial

Gardens in