LouElla Mae Worley, age 66

LouElla Mae Worley, age 66, went to her Heavenly home on March 2, 2024. She was born in Monroe, MI to the late James and Margie Edwards Monday on August 29, 1957. LouElla was a member of the Community Missionary Baptist Church since 1977, where she taught Sunday school for 20 plus years. She enjoyed cooking for church functions and her coworkers, and dearly loved her cats. In addition to her parents, LouElla is preceded in death by, sister Sue Broing.

Survived by:

Husband of 46 years…….Bobby Worley
Brother………………………John Monday wife Kim
Her loving church family, several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 5-7pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Kenneth Cardwell officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 10:00AM and go in funeral procession to the Bells Campground Cemetery for an 11:00AM internment. www.holleygamble.com

