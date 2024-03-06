Laura Lee Teitsch, age 67, of Harriman passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at her home. She was born August 11, 1957 in East Moline, Illinois was a graduate of Western Illinois University where she had studied Liberal Arts. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Rose Chapter 626 in Moline, Illinois and a former Rainbow Girl. Laura was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and enjoyed working at the Clothes Closet. She had also worked at the Kingston Library. Laura loved to travel and had taken many trips over the years to destination such as England and Ireland. She was an avid UT Football fan and loved to read in her spare time. Preceded in death by her husband, Frankie L. Teisch; parents, Wayne & Marilyn Cummings.

SURVIVORS

Step-son Casey (Virginia) Teitsch of Cody, Wyoming

Best Friends Audi & Jeremy Morrow of Oak Ridge

Tracy Smith of Springfield, Illinois

Special Friend Mary Harvard of Kentucky

Junior Duncan of Harriman

Nephew Ian Koth of Oak Ridge

Nieces Randi Smith of Springfield, Illinois

Emily Mayol of Springfield, Illinois

Special Furbaby Bella

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and arrangements will be announced once the information becomes available.