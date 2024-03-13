October 29, 1965 — March 4, 2024

Clinton

Kimberly “Kim” Joan Manley-Gentry, age 58, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2024 at her home in Clinton, Tennessee.

Born on October 29, 1965 in Cleveland, Ohio she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Foust Manley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Waylon James Gentry.

Kim is survived by her son, Brycen Ribordy and wife Janice of Phoenix, Arizona; brothers, Gary Manley of Jacksboro, Tennessee and Mike Manley (Rhonda) of Clinton, Tennessee; sisters, Deborah “Kay” Price (Gordon)) of Andersonville, Tennessee, Brenda Gentry (Dale) of Boliver, Missouri and Jennifer Starks of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Dixie, Janie, Tommy, Bryan and Robert; great-grandchildren, Blake, Kinslee and Evie and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee with Rev. Jeff Hamilton officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, in the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Kimberly “Kim” Joan Manley-Gentry.