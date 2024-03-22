November 19, 1985 — March 16, 2024

Knoxville TN

Joshua Matthew Long age 38, passed away on Saturday March 16, 2024, at his home in Knoxville Tennessee.

Joshua loved his family. He was an outdoorsman and loves fishing. Joshua also was a very hard worker all his life.

He is preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Long, grandparents Norris and Jessie Long. Joshua is survived by his father Norris long and Vicki of Clinton TN, mother Lillian Edmonds, brothers Christopher Long of Knoxville, TN, Brandon Long and Venesa May of Knoxville, TN, Paul Long of Knoxville, TN. Nephews Nathan long and Jacan Long. He also leaves behind Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Services times will be announced at a later time when they become available.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton TN is honored to serve the Joshua Long family.