Joshua Matthew Long

Jim Miller 16 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 29 Views

November 19, 1985 — March 16, 2024

Knoxville TN

Joshua Matthew Long age 38, passed away on Saturday March 16, 2024, at his home in Knoxville Tennessee. 

Joshua loved his family. He was an outdoorsman and loves fishing. Joshua also was a very hard worker all his life. 

He is preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Long, grandparents Norris and Jessie Long. Joshua is survived by his father Norris long and Vicki of Clinton TN, mother Lillian Edmonds, brothers Christopher Long of Knoxville, TN, Brandon Long and Venesa May of Knoxville, TN, Paul Long of Knoxville, TN. Nephews Nathan long and Jacan Long. He also leaves behind Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Services times will be announced at a later time when they become available.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton TN is honored to serve the Joshua Long family.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Linda S. O’Brien, 75,

Linda S. O’Brien, 75, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 15, 2024, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.