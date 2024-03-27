Joshua Matthew Long age 38,

Joshua Matthew Long age 38, passed away on Saturday March 16, 2024, at his home in Knoxville Tennessee. 

Joshua loved his family. He was an outdoorsman and loves fishing. Joshua also was a very hard worker all his life. 

He is preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Long, grandparents Norris and Jessie Long. Joshua is survived by his father Norris long and Vicki of Clinton TN, mother Lillian Edmonds, brothers Christopher Long of Knoxville, TN, Brandon Long and Venesa May of Knoxville, TN, Paul Long of Knoxville, TN. Nephews Nathan long and Jacan Long. He also leaves behind Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life service for Joshua on Friday April 5, 2024 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton TN is honored to serve the Joshua Long family.

