October 21, 2005 — March 6, 2024

Powell

“Katelyn Marie” Jackson Reed Boggs, age 18, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2024.

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 21, 2005 he was the son of Jessica Sands Robinson and husband Keith. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Linda Sexton, Dorothy Turner, Joe Robinson, Ruba Hill; aunts, Brida Chesney and Sherry Chesney.

Survivors include his mother, Jessica Robinson and husband Keith of Powell, Tennessee; grandparents, Sharon Robinson, Harold Boggs, Johnny and Shilda Sands; brothers and sisters; Alec Sexton, Matthew Robinson, Justin Robinson, Kyle Robinson, Jacob Robinson, Lucas Robinson, Jordin Boggs; aunts and uncles, April and Brandon Leach, Casey and Dillon Leach, William and Elizabeth Sands, Cleo Sands, Zack Sands, Kerry Sands, Kaley and Grace Chesney, Tony and Melinda Boggs, Ronnie & Loran Boggs; nieces and nephews, Eva Hensley, Dean Sexton and Jayce Boggs; biological father, Clarence Boggs and many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in the Jones Mortuary Chapel in Clinton, Tennessee.