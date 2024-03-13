Jackie Earl Walker, 82, of Andersonville, Tennessee, joined his wife Norma in Heaven on March 9, 2024. He was born into the Bethel community of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on July 8, 1941. He worked at Ryder as a mechanic, and then foreman for more than 30 years. Jack, as his friends called him, believed in hard work and, at times, worked three jobs simultaneously to provide for his family. The two vocations he was most passionate about were farming and auto body repair. Jack raised four daughters and, as one might imagine, stayed very busy caring for those daughters’ vehicles when they began driving. Jack lived his faith daily, and he was a member of Bethel Baptist Church for more than 50 years, serving for many as a Deacon. Jack will be remembered most for his willingness to help others, and for his dedication and loyalty to family and friends. In addition to being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, he loved his John Deere Tractors, Chevys, Westerns, Mamaw Walker’s Chicken & Dumplings, Banana Pudding, and biscuits and gravy.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Norma Guinn Reynolds Walker; his parents, Odus Earl and Margaret Clara Ford Walker; his sister, Mary Etta Paskell; his brother, Dewey Walker; his brother-in-law, Jerry Reynolds; his mother-in-law, Jessie Mae Reynolds; and his son-in-law, John Hunley.

Jack is survived by his four daughters, Jacqueline Whitesell (husband, John Bell Whitesell), Amy Noe (husband, Dr. Richard Nick Noe II (“Richie”), Julie Carswell (husband, Rufus Hutchinson Carswell V), Renee Hunley (fiancé Danny Braden). He is survived by his grandchildren, Brittney Hunley Bailey, Brooke Hunley, Richard Nick Noe III (“Trey”), Jackson Walker Noe, Gavin Gabriel Noe, Rufus Hutchinson Carswell VI (“Hutch”), Jack Hunter Whitesell, and Jesse Walker Whitesell. Jack is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Johnny Garner, Savannah Bailey, Rocky Bailey Jr, and Boyd Bailey. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Elkins, Ethel Davis (husband, Roger Davis), and Carolyn Oxendine (husband, Ray Oxendine), his brother, Billy Walker (wife, Kay Walker), and survived by sister-in-law, Jane Reynolds, brother-law, Don Reynolds, brother in law, Shannon Paskell and numerous nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, with the service to follow at 12:30. Graveside will follow immediately at Bethel Baptist Church. Flowers may be sent to Holly Gamble Funeral Home. The family is thankful to all friends and family for your prayers and kindness during this difficult time.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mr. Jackie Earl Walker.