Jack Allen Holt passed from this life to his heavenly home on March 5, 2024, at the age of 89 after a 5-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on a 300-acre farm in the Elza Community of Anderson County before the family moved to Clinton when the government acquired their land for the Manhattan Project which eventually became Oak Ridge. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Lillian Holt, sister-in-law Margaret (Sissy) Holt and Marty Hibben Mathews. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Brenda Hibben Holt, daughter Sandy Moye (Bob), son David Holt (Tina), brother Bob Holt, brother-in-law Gary Hibben (Tammy), grandchildren Jackson and Jefferson Holt, Erin White (Drew) and Nathan Moye (Sydnee), great granddaughter Anderson White, several nieces, and nephews and forever friends Shirlene and Byron Booker. Jack attended LMU and the University of Tennessee before proudly enlisting in the US Army during the Korean War era serving 2 years in Japan performing data processing for the Far East Command. He used his computer knowledge to establish a successful 33-year career as a computer analyst/programmer at K25 in Oak Ridge. He was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church for 60 years serving as a beloved Sunday School Teacher, deacon, Food Help Program volunteer, and initiating the Marriage/Family and Grief Counseling Ministry at Grace. He also served in ministry at KARM for 25 years. Jack loved his family, reading his Bible, his country, and sharing a good laugh. A celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Baptist Church 7171 Oak Ridge Hwy on Sunday, March 17th. Receiving of friends 2:00-4:00PM with service at 4:00PM, Dr. Ron Stewart officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cross Ministries, P.O. Box 7344 Knoxville, TN 37921.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at CenterWell for their years of in-home health care and to the nurses and staff at Gentivia Hospital for their care and support for the last 3 months at home. A special thank you to his wonderful caregiver, Kimberly Swann for her compassionate caregiving and love. The family will gather for a private burial at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinto