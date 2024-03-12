Free Seeds At The Library

Jim Miller 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 19 Views

Moving beyond books, the Norris library last week began a new service:
checking out vegetable, herb and flower seeds to patrons for free, in support of
“community empowerment” and “food sovereignty.” The idea was brought to
the Betty Anne Jolly Norris Community Library by library assistant Nina Klein,
who says she had heard about it from libraries in some other communities.
Anyone wanting to plant vegetables or flowers, or both, can now receive up to
12 packs of seeds per year. There are about 50 varieties of seeds available.
Participants are urged to contribute some seeds back to the library from their
own gardens by letting their plants go to seed at the end of the growing season.

