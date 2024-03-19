Fatality Rocky Top Market Kingston

On 03/18/24, at approximately 2046 hours, officers with the Kingston Police Department
arrived at the Rocky Top Market located at 935 E. Race Street in reference to a call of an
unconscious person.
CPR was performed on the individual but was unsuccessful. Detectives with KPD and Medical
Examiner Thomas Boduch responded to the scene for investigation.
Currently, no foul play is suspected. The deceased is a 55-year-old female. The name of the
victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
The incident is still under investigation. The victim was sent for autopsy.

