Fatal Motorcycle Accident Oak Ridge

A motorcycle was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue on the Bethel
Valley Road overpass when it struck another vehicle, according to the Oak Ridge
Police Department. ORPD said the motorcyclist died at the scene after the
wreck occurred around 6 p.m. Multiple agencies including ORPD and the Oak
Ridge Fire Department responded to the scene.

The identity of a man killed in a vehicular crash in Oak Ridge Saturday night was released by Oak Ridge police on Sunday. He is 54-year-old Eric M. Barnes, of Knoxville. The crash occurred at approximately 6:13 p.m. Saturday. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue near the Bethel Valley Road overpass when it reportedly struck a vehicle and left the road. Barnes, who was traveling on the motorcycle, died at the scene.

