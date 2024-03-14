Elite rowing competitions on Melton Hill Lake.

This weekend kicks off another year of elite rowing competitions on Oak Ridge’s

Melton Hill Lake. Oak Ridge Rowing Association will host a series of regattas in 2024. The competitions begin with the annual Louisville Cardinal Regatta this

Friday, March 15, which will bring in rowers across several collegiate

conferences. The following months will witness an increasingly strong lineup of

regattas in youth, collegiate and adult categories. Several top-tier teams from

universities and rowing associations nationwide will make their way to Oak

Ridge to compete at the highest level.

