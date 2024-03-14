Elite rowing competitions on Melton Hill Lake.

This weekend kicks off another year of elite rowing competitions on Oak Ridge’s
Melton Hill Lake. Oak Ridge Rowing Association will host a series of regattas in 2024. The competitions begin with the annual Louisville Cardinal Regatta this
Friday, March 15, which will bring in rowers across several collegiate
conferences. The following months will witness an increasingly strong lineup of
regattas in youth, collegiate and adult categories. Several top-tier teams from
universities and rowing associations nationwide will make their way to Oak
Ridge to compete at the highest level.
