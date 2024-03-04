Election Day 3/5

Jim Miller 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 16 Views

Voters will head to the polls on March 5 in Anderson County, during Super
Tuesday elections. Most elections on Super Tuesday are primary elections when
political parties decide who they want to run during general elections.
Anderson County leaders said 4,132 ballots were cast during early voting.
Around 84% of ballots were cast in the Republican party primary, and around
16% were cast in the Democratic party primary.
Most of the local races on the ballot are uncontested, with the exception of
Chancellor for Anderson County’s 7th District. It’s an unexpired term.
A total of four people are on the Republican ticket for that race, and none are
on the Democratic one. One of the people on the Republican ticket is the
incumbent — James W. Brooks, Jr. He was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee in April
2023, after the previous Chancellor resigned.
He is running against Daniel Forrester, Evan Hauser and Roger Mille

