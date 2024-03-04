Election Day 3/5

Voters will head to the polls on March 5 in Anderson County, during Super

Tuesday elections. Most elections on Super Tuesday are primary elections when

political parties decide who they want to run during general elections.

Anderson County leaders said 4,132 ballots were cast during early voting.

Around 84% of ballots were cast in the Republican party primary, and around

16% were cast in the Democratic party primary.

Most of the local races on the ballot are uncontested, with the exception of

Chancellor for Anderson County’s 7th District. It’s an unexpired term.

A total of four people are on the Republican ticket for that race, and none are

on the Democratic one. One of the people on the Republican ticket is the

incumbent — James W. Brooks, Jr. He was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee in April

2023, after the previous Chancellor resigned.

He is running against Daniel Forrester, Evan Hauser and Roger Mille

