Clinton Shooting Individual Identified

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, the Clinton Police Department responded to a suicidal male at 1000 Medaris Street. During police contact an altercation occurred where a Clinton Police officer discharged his firearm striking the subject. CPD officers provided life saving measures on scene prior to EMS arrival. The subject was transported to UT Medical Center where he was declared deceased. A CPD officer received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital and has since been released. Contact was made with the Anderson County District Attorney Dave Clark who was briefed. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent agents to the scene where they completed an initial investigation along with the Medical Examiner’s Office. Once the preliminary scene investigation was completed the scene was released. The name of the officer will not be released until later. The deceased individual has been identified as Isaiah Gregory Hill (DOB: 7/3/98).The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be the lead in this case.

Related