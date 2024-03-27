Claude E Helton, 87, passed away on March 22, 2024. He was born in Knoxville, TN on

December 9, 1936 to the late Luther and Ima Jean (Mircle) Helton.

Claude was the founder, owner, and operator of Clinch Valley Auto Parts for over 50

years. He and his wife, Anna, enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. She preceded him in

death on November 22, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Phillip Helton (Sylvia Wilbanks), sister-in-law Alice Helton,

and two nieces, Karen Brooks and Sherile King.

Preceding him in death is his wife Anna and a grandson, Kevin Dwayne Helton.

A memorial service will be held at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, April 1,

2024 at 3pm. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 2pm at the funeral home.

Donations to help with funeral expenses can be directed to the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.holleygamble.com

