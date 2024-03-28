City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board to host ‘Art-in-the-Park’ event this weekend

Jim Miller 2 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 27, 2024) – The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will
be hosting the first ‘Art-in-the-Park’ event, Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
at the Bissell Park Amphitheater Pavilion.
The event will feature local artists, interactive art displays and crafts, face painting,
refreshments, and local musician performances.
‘Art-in-the-Park’ is a free, community event focused on raising awareness for the importance of
art in our community and will have an emphasis on children’s art activities as March is the
Council for Art Education’s Youth Art Month.
For more information, please contact Dave Anderson, Recreation Manager and Liaison for the
Youth Advisory Board, at (865) 414-4692, or visit the City’s website at OakRidgeTN.gov.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

THE ANDERSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT CELEBRATES NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH WEEK

National Public Health Week April 1 to April 7 Clinton, Tenn. – The Anderson County …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.