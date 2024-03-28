City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board to host ‘Art-in-the-Park’ event this weekend

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 27, 2024) – The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will

be hosting the first ‘Art-in-the-Park’ event, Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

at the Bissell Park Amphitheater Pavilion.

The event will feature local artists, interactive art displays and crafts, face painting,

refreshments, and local musician performances.

‘Art-in-the-Park’ is a free, community event focused on raising awareness for the importance of

art in our community and will have an emphasis on children’s art activities as March is the

Council for Art Education’s Youth Art Month.

For more information, please contact Dave Anderson, Recreation Manager and Liaison for the

Youth Advisory Board, at (865) 414-4692, or visit the City’s website at OakRidgeTN.gov.

