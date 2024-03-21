City of Oak Ridge to Celebrate Arbor Day on April 5



OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 21, 2024) – City of Oak Ridge officials will join the Oak Ridge

Environmental Quality Advisory Board (EQAB) at Oak Ridge’s 39th Annual Arbor Day

Observance on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Glenwood Elementary School, located at 125

Audubon Road in Oak Ridge. The ceremony also marks the 36th year that the City of Oak

Ridge has been recognized as a Tree City USA.

At the ceremony, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Representative will present the

Tree City USA and Tree Line USA awards to Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch. Tree City USA,

a National Arbor Day Foundation program, recognizes U.S. towns and cities that develop

comprehensive urban forestry programs.

To become a Tree City USA, a community must meet four standards: a legally constituted tree

board; a community tree ordinance; a comprehensive community forestry program supported by

a minimum of $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day proclamation and public tree planting ceremony.

Communities must reapply for the Tree City USA designation annually.

The Arbor Day ceremony will include the planting of a Tulip Poplar tree donated by the City of

Oak Ridge. Glenwood’s staff and fourth-grade students will participate in the program.

Previous Arbor Day observances have been held at different locations throughout the city

including the Oak Ridge Civic Center, the Senior Citizens Center, the U.T. Arboretum, Cedar

Hill Park, and at St. Mary’s, Willow Brook, Woodland, and Linden schools.

For more information, contact Jon Hetrick, Director of the City’s Recreation and Parks

Department, at (865) 425-3446 or visit the City’s website at oakridgetn.gov.

Related