CITY OF OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE MEETING SCHEDULE FOR CITY COUNCIL, BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

City Council
City Judge Compensation Committee TBA Municipal Building Court Room
City Council Regular Meeting 7:00 PM – Second Monday of each month 4/8/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom
City Council/ Manager Work Session 6:00 PM – Third Tuesday of each month 4/16/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom
City Council Budget and Finance Committee Meeting TBA Municipal Building Training Room
Boards & Commissions
Senior Advisory Board 9:30 AM – First Monday of Each Month 4/1/2024 Senior Center F Room
Contact:Recreation and Parks Department
Industrial Development Board 4:00 PM – First Monday of Each Month 4/1/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom
Contact:Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce
NO MEETING Municipal Building Courtroom
THIS MONTH
Oak Ridge Land Bank Corporation Board of April Work Session has been canceled.
Directors – Work Session
Contact:Planning & Development
NO MEETING Municipal Building Training Room
THIS MONTH
Health and Educational Facilities Board April Meeting Canceled
Contact:Legal Department
2:00 PM – Board meets at least twice each month except 4/3/2024 Civic Center Social Room
June, July, and December.
Youth Advisory Board
Contact:Recreation and Parks Department
Central Service Complex
Multipurpose Room
Beer Permit Board 5:15 PM – First Wednesday of Each Month 4/3/2024
Contact:City Clerk’s Office
Environmental Quality Advisory Board 6:00 PM – First Thursday of Each Month 4/4/2024 Municipal Building Training Room
Contact:City Manager’s Office
NO MEETING City Manager’s Conference Room
THIS MONTH
Trade Licensing Board April Meeting Canceled
Contact:Planning and Development
NO MEETING Municipal Building Courtroom
THIS MONTH
Board of Zoning Appeals April Meeting Canceled
Contact:Planning & Development
NO MEETING Municipal Building Training Room
THIS MONTH
Board of Building and Housing Code Appeals April Meeting Canceled
Contact:Planning & Development
Meetings are subject to change – Check website calendar for updates at https://www.oakridgetn.gov/Calendar.aspx
5:30 PM – Business Work Sessions take place the second 4/11/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom
Thursday of each month, if needed.
Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission-Business
Work Session
Contact:Planning & Development
7:00 PM – Board typically meets on the second Thursday 4/11/2024 Civic Center Social Room
of each month and schedules other meetings as needed.
Recreation and Parks Advisory Board
Contact:Recreation and Parks Department
Disability Advisory Board 11:00 AM – Third Monday of each month 4/15/2024 Senior Center
Contact:Public Works
Traffic Safety Advisory Board 7:00 PM – Third Monday of each month 4/15/2024 Central Service Complex
Contact:Public Works Department
Oak Ridge Land Bank Corporation Board of 8:30 AM – Third Tuesday of each month 4/16/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom
Directors – Regular Meeting
Contact:Planning & Development
Community Room, 76
Honeysuckle Lane
Oak Ridge Housing Authority 12:00 PM – Third Wednesday of Each Month 4/17/2024
Contact:Oak Ridge Housing Authority
2:00 PM – Board meets at least twice each month except 4/17/2024 Civic Center Social Room
June, July, and December.
Youth Advisory Board
Contact:Recreation and Parks Department
Regions Bank
Clinton, TN
Anderson County Economic Development 5:30 PM – Board meets quarterly. 4/17/2024
Association (ACEDA)-Executive Committee
Contact:Anderson County Economic Development
Association
Regions Bank
Clinton, TN
Anderson County Economic Development 6:00 PM – Board meets quarterly. 4/17/2024
Association (ACEDA)-Board of Directors
Contact:Anderson County Economic Development
Association
Convention and Visitors Bureau/Explore Oak Ridge 3:00 PM – Third Thursday of Each Month 4/18/2024 1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike
Contact:Convention and Visitors Bureau
Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission-Regular 5:30 PM – Third Thursday of each month 4/18/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom
Meeting
Contact:Planning & Development
Anderson County Community Action Commission 12:00 PM – Board meets when necessary 4/23/2024 149 North Main Street, Clinton, TN
Contact:Anderson County Community Action
Commission
Oak Ridge Utility District Board
Room
Oak Ridge Utility District-Board of Commissioners 9:00 AM – Meeting dates vary 4/24/2024
Contact:Oak Ridge Utility District
Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission-Policy 5:30 PM – Fourth Thursday of each month 4/25/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom
Work Session
Contact:Planning & Development
Meetings are subject to change – Check website calendar for updates at https://www.oakridgetn.gov/Calendar.aspx