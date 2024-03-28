CITY OF OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE MEETING SCHEDULE FOR CITY COUNCIL, BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

City Council

Meeting Meeting Description Meeting Date Location

City Judge Compensation Committee TBA Municipal Building Court Room

City Council Regular Meeting 7:00 PM – Second Monday of each month 4/8/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom

City Council/ Manager Work Session 6:00 PM – Third Tuesday of each month 4/16/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom

City Council Budget and Finance Committee Meeting TBA Municipal Building Training Room

Boards & Commissions

Meeting Meeting Description Meeting Date Location

Senior Advisory Board 9:30 AM – First Monday of Each Month 4/1/2024 Senior Center F Room

Contact:Recreation and Parks Department

Industrial Development Board 4:00 PM – First Monday of Each Month 4/1/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom

Contact:Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce

NO MEETING Municipal Building Courtroom

THIS MONTH

Oak Ridge Land Bank Corporation Board of April Work Session has been canceled.

Directors – Work Session

Contact:Planning & Development

NO MEETING Municipal Building Training Room

THIS MONTH

Health and Educational Facilities Board April Meeting Canceled

Contact:Legal Department

2:00 PM – Board meets at least twice each month except 4/3/2024 Civic Center Social Room

June, July, and December.

Youth Advisory Board

Contact:Recreation and Parks Department

Central Service Complex

Multipurpose Room

Beer Permit Board 5:15 PM – First Wednesday of Each Month 4/3/2024

Contact:City Clerk’s Office

Environmental Quality Advisory Board 6:00 PM – First Thursday of Each Month 4/4/2024 Municipal Building Training Room

Contact:City Manager’s Office

NO MEETING City Manager’s Conference Room

THIS MONTH

Trade Licensing Board April Meeting Canceled

Contact:Planning and Development

NO MEETING Municipal Building Courtroom

THIS MONTH

Board of Zoning Appeals April Meeting Canceled

Contact:Planning & Development

NO MEETING Municipal Building Training Room

THIS MONTH

Board of Building and Housing Code Appeals April Meeting Canceled

Contact:Planning & Development

Last Updated: 3/27/2024 11:13:33 AM Page 1 of 2

Meetings are subject to change – Check website calendar for updates at https://www.oakridgetn.gov/Calendar.aspx

5:30 PM – Business Work Sessions take place the second 4/11/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom

Thursday of each month, if needed.

Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission-Business

Work Session

Contact:Planning & Development

7:00 PM – Board typically meets on the second Thursday 4/11/2024 Civic Center Social Room

of each month and schedules other meetings as needed.

Recreation and Parks Advisory Board

Contact:Recreation and Parks Department

Disability Advisory Board 11:00 AM – Third Monday of each month 4/15/2024 Senior Center

Contact:Public Works

Traffic Safety Advisory Board 7:00 PM – Third Monday of each month 4/15/2024 Central Service Complex

Contact:Public Works Department

Oak Ridge Land Bank Corporation Board of 8:30 AM – Third Tuesday of each month 4/16/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom

Directors – Regular Meeting

Contact:Planning & Development

Community Room, 76

Honeysuckle Lane

Oak Ridge Housing Authority 12:00 PM – Third Wednesday of Each Month 4/17/2024

Contact:Oak Ridge Housing Authority

2:00 PM – Board meets at least twice each month except 4/17/2024 Civic Center Social Room

June, July, and December.

Youth Advisory Board

Contact:Recreation and Parks Department

Regions Bank

Clinton, TN

Anderson County Economic Development 5:30 PM – Board meets quarterly. 4/17/2024

Association (ACEDA)-Executive Committee

Contact:Anderson County Economic Development

Association

Regions Bank

Clinton, TN

Anderson County Economic Development 6:00 PM – Board meets quarterly. 4/17/2024

Association (ACEDA)-Board of Directors

Contact:Anderson County Economic Development

Association

Convention and Visitors Bureau/Explore Oak Ridge 3:00 PM – Third Thursday of Each Month 4/18/2024 1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Contact:Convention and Visitors Bureau

Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission-Regular 5:30 PM – Third Thursday of each month 4/18/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom

Meeting

Contact:Planning & Development

Anderson County Community Action Commission 12:00 PM – Board meets when necessary 4/23/2024 149 North Main Street, Clinton, TN

Contact:Anderson County Community Action

Commission

Oak Ridge Utility District Board

Room

Oak Ridge Utility District-Board of Commissioners 9:00 AM – Meeting dates vary 4/24/2024

Contact:Oak Ridge Utility District

Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission-Policy 5:30 PM – Fourth Thursday of each month 4/25/2024 Municipal Building Courtroom

Work Session

Contact:Planning & Development

Page 2 of 2

Meetings are subject to change – Check website calendar for updates at https://www.oakridgetn.gov/Calendar.aspx