Carolyn Ann Brooks

February 24, 1947 — March 18, 2024

Clinton Tn

Carolyn Ann Rutherford Brooks, age 77, passed away on Monday March 18, 2024, at her home in Clinton, Tennessee.

Carolyn loved spending time with her family, and her daughter Annette more than anything, loved her crafts and making walking canes. She loved the beach, and all the travels and Mommy/Daughter dates. She also loved her animals.

She is preceded in death by her parents Oral and Rachel Rutherford, grandparents Hugh and Talitha Rutherford, Half-brother Tracy Rutherford, and special Uncle and Aunt Kyle and Eloise Irwin, and several other loving Aunts and Uncles. Survived by daughter Annette Stiles and husband Gary of Andersonville, TN, half- brother Carl Rutherford and wife Mary of Kingston, TN, and sister Rita M. Russell of Andersonville, TN. Special nieces Vivian and Diana Russell.

If anyone would prefer in leu of flowers contributions can be made to Jones Mortuary, 375 N. Main Street Clinton, TN for her services.

The family will receive friends on Saturday March 23, 2024, in the chapel of Jones Mortuary from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tn is honored to serve the Carolyn Brooks family.