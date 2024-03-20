Bonnie Jean Dagley, 91

Jim Miller 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 26 Views

Bonnie Jean Dagley

September 29, 1932 – March 19, 2024

Bonnie Jean Dagley, 91, passed away peacefully at Methodist Medical Center on March 19, 2024.

Born in Memphis, TN on September 29, 1932, to Hiley Alexander and Flora Bell Smith. Bonnie is preceded in death by husband Vernon Eugene (Gene) Dagley and brothers James and Howard.

Bonnie is survived by sons Wade, Douglas and Terry; brother Donald, sister-in-law Patsy, nephew Todd, niece Donna; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Bonnie and Gene were married in 1952, eventually settling in Clinton in 1962. She was a stay at home mom until all her children left home, then spent 27 years employed at Methodist Medical Center Oak Ridge, admissions department.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2024, from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at Holly Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN.

Bonnie will be laid to rest Monday, March 25, 2024, at 1:00 pm at Norris Memorial Gardens.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Bonnie’s family.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Kimberly “Kim” Joan Manley-Gentry

October 29, 1965 — March 4, 2024 Clinton Kimberly “Kim” Joan Manley-Gentry, age 58, passed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.