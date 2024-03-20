Bonnie Jean Dagley

September 29, 1932 – March 19, 2024

Bonnie Jean Dagley, 91, passed away peacefully at Methodist Medical Center on March 19, 2024.

Born in Memphis, TN on September 29, 1932, to Hiley Alexander and Flora Bell Smith. Bonnie is preceded in death by husband Vernon Eugene (Gene) Dagley and brothers James and Howard.

Bonnie is survived by sons Wade, Douglas and Terry; brother Donald, sister-in-law Patsy, nephew Todd, niece Donna; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Bonnie and Gene were married in 1952, eventually settling in Clinton in 1962. She was a stay at home mom until all her children left home, then spent 27 years employed at Methodist Medical Center Oak Ridge, admissions department.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2024, from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at Holly Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN.

Bonnie will be laid to rest Monday, March 25, 2024, at 1:00 pm at Norris Memorial Gardens.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Bonnie’s family.