ASAP to host Day of Hope event in Anderson County

Oak Ridge, TENN. March 1, 2024 — ASAP of Anderson is excited to partner with First

United Methodist Church, Hope of East Tennessee, and Metro Drug Coalition to host

Anderson County’s Day of Hope event.

In celebration of Tennessee’s fifth annual Day of Hope, organizations statewide are

participating in events leading up to the day. ASAP of Anderson would like to invite you to

Anderson County’s celebration of Day of Hope on Saturday, March 9th, 2024 from 12

p.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge. There will be a resource fair

with organizations from around the county, a guest speaker, and lunch provided. The

event is free and open to the public. Let us know you’re coming here!

What is Day of Hope?

For so many people, the hope of a better tomorrow is a source of strength and motivation

to continue the work to overcome the hurdles in their lives or support the needs of a loved

one, friend, or neighbor. For this fifth annual Day of Hope, we aim to inspire a collective

sense of statewide hopefulness in the face of our state’s significant challenges in the fields

of substance misuse, addiction, and mental illness.

Share on socials!

To celebrate Day of Hope from home, post what gives you hope on social media and tag

@ASAPofAnderson with the #BreathIsHope

Get involved!

Any organization serving Anderson County that wishes to have a table in the resource fair

can sign up by March 7th through our Google form. Please don’t hesitate to call us or email

Savannah at Savannah@ASAPofAnderson.org for more information.

