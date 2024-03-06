Anderson County Election Commission Website Compromised right before Election.

If you had problems getting election returns from the Anderson County election commission website it was because they had to move the website to a new address at the last minute. The site was moved to acelection.com. The Anderson County election commission Web host was compromised and was not able to provide the public access necessary to display voter information and report election results. Mark Stevens administrator election says the timing was not ideal, but given the circumstance they had no other choice but to move to a different website that was acelection.com. They apologize for any inconvenience, and if you have questions contact the administrator of elections Mark Stevens, or the office at 865-457-6238. Those results were posted and linked to the old site but we moved to a new side acelection.com.

