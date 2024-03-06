Anderson County Chamber has new Membership Coordinator

Melinda Williams is right at home as the new Membership Coordinator of the Anderson County

Chamber of Commerce.

A lifelong resident of Clinton, she is an avid collector of pieces of Anderson County history,

including a brick from Clinton’s now-razed Magnet Mills, a 1930s photo of Norris Dam, and

local postcards she collects and trades with other collectors around the world.

“I like the idea of working with the community in Anderson County. I enjoy being here at the

Chamber, being involved in this community, and working in my hometown,” Williams said.

As Membership Coordinator, Williams will be meeting with Chamber members throughout

Anderson County. She will recruit new members and work with existing members, helping to

meet their needs. She joined the Chamber team Feb. 15, replacing the former coordinator, Jared

Forgety.

“More than 600 businesses are Chamber members, representing more than 20,000 employees,”

Williams said. “Chamber membership offers great opportunities for visibility and networking. I

want to help our members make connections to promote and grow their businesses.”

A graduate of Anderson County High School who attended Pellissippi State Community

College, Williams was a special education assistant teacher at Clinton High School after staying

home to raise her three children. She entered the workforce as a substitute teacher in Anderson

County and Clinton schools for about six years before becoming a full-time staff member at the

high school.

Her children are son Skylar, married to Elissa and stationed at a Naval base in California; her son

Tannar, a senior at Clinton High School; and daughter Lily Marie, a 7 th grader at Clinton Middle

School.

Besides collecting Anderson County history, Williams is an avid reader who enjoys drawing and

painting when she has the time. Her children, she said, know that she always carries her daily

planner with her, calling it “Mama’s brain.”

“We are happy to welcome Melinda to our team,” said Rick Meredith, President and CEO of the

Anderson County Chamber. “With her knowledge of Anderson County and its history and her

roots in Clinton, she is a great addition to our organization.”

For more information about the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and becoming a

member, see the Chamber’s website at www.andersoncountychamber.org.