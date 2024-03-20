Alligator was caught on Norris Lake

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said an alligator was caught on Norris
Lake Monday afternoon. Officials said Union County Wildlife Officer Rick
Roberts responded to a call from an angler who said he caught an alligator in
Dotson Creek, also known as Butcher Hollow, on Norris Lake at around 5 p.m.
Monday. When Officer Roberts arrived, officials said the angler had it pinned to
the ground behind the head and said he caught it on a swim bait while fishing.
Once verifying it was an alligator, TWRA said it was taken to Little Ponderosa
Zoo and Rescue in Anderson County. TWRA said alligators are classified as a
Class 1 wildlife species, which are considered inherently dangerous to humans
and may only be possessed by permitted exhibitors or commercial propagators.
No one can possess a Class 1 or Class 2 species without first obtaining the
appropriate permit and personal possession of any Class 1 species is not
allowed.

