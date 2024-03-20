The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said an alligator was caught on Norris

Lake Monday afternoon. Officials said Union County Wildlife Officer Rick

Roberts responded to a call from an angler who said he caught an alligator in

Dotson Creek, also known as Butcher Hollow, on Norris Lake at around 5 p.m.

Monday. When Officer Roberts arrived, officials said the angler had it pinned to

the ground behind the head and said he caught it on a swim bait while fishing.

Once verifying it was an alligator, TWRA said it was taken to Little Ponderosa

Zoo and Rescue in Anderson County. TWRA said alligators are classified as a

Class 1 wildlife species, which are considered inherently dangerous to humans

and may only be possessed by permitted exhibitors or commercial propagators.

No one can possess a Class 1 or Class 2 species without first obtaining the

appropriate permit and personal possession of any Class 1 species is not

allowed.

