The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said an alligator was caught on Norris
Lake Monday afternoon. Officials said Union County Wildlife Officer Rick
Roberts responded to a call from an angler who said he caught an alligator in
Dotson Creek, also known as Butcher Hollow, on Norris Lake at around 5 p.m.
Monday. When Officer Roberts arrived, officials said the angler had it pinned to
the ground behind the head and said he caught it on a swim bait while fishing.
Once verifying it was an alligator, TWRA said it was taken to Little Ponderosa
Zoo and Rescue in Anderson County. TWRA said alligators are classified as a
Class 1 wildlife species, which are considered inherently dangerous to humans
and may only be possessed by permitted exhibitors or commercial propagators.
No one can possess a Class 1 or Class 2 species without first obtaining the
appropriate permit and personal possession of any Class 1 species is not
allowed.
