CPD officer involved shooting

At the request of 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Sunday night involving an officer with the Clinton Police Department.

Just after 8 p.m., a Clinton police officer responded to a call in the 1000 block of Medaris Drive, on a report of a suicidal individual. Shortly after arriving, the officer encountered the subject in a parking area. Shots were fired and the subject was injured. The individual was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The officer sustained minor injuries.

At this time TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

