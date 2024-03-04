ACSO high-speed pursuit

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office successfully apprehended two suspects early Monday morning (3-4-24) after they led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Oak Ridge.

Devon Pride, 23, N. Main St. Clinton, and Destiny F. Simonds, 24, S. Fowler St. Clinton, were both arrested after they attempted to evade sheriff’s deputies.

The incident started when patrol deputies were dispatched to the Marathon Gas station located at 1974 Oak Ridge Highway, just outside of Oak Ridge. At approximately 6:40 am, a gas station employee called the county E-911 Communications Center and told dispatchers she saw a man at the gas pumps putting on a ski mask. When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw the man in a ski mask who then entered a white 2013 Chrysler sedan and fled the scene. Deputies pursued the suspects through parts of Laurel Road, Oliver Springs Highway, and Oak Ridge Highway, through Oak Ridge, and were successful in stopping the car near Southwood Lane. A firearm and items believed to be drugs were found in the vehicle.

Pride was identified as the driver and charged with;

Violation of the Implied Consent Law

Driving Under the Influence

Resisting Arrest

Reckless Endangerment

Simple Possession

Manufacturing, Delivery, or Sale of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Violation of the Light Law

Failure to provide proof of insurance

Failure to maintain a single-lane

Failure to exercise due care

Reckless Driving

Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device

Speeding

Evading Arrest

Robbery

Criminal Conspiracy