ACSO high-speed pursuit

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office successfully apprehended two suspects early Monday morning (3-4-24) after they led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Oak Ridge.
Devon Pride, 23, N. Main St. Clinton, and Destiny F. Simonds, 24, S. Fowler St. Clinton, were both arrested after they attempted to evade sheriff’s deputies.
The incident started when patrol deputies were dispatched to the Marathon Gas station located at 1974 Oak Ridge Highway, just outside of Oak Ridge. At approximately 6:40 am, a gas station employee called the county E-911 Communications Center and told dispatchers she saw a man at the gas pumps putting on a ski mask. When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw the man in a ski mask who then entered a white 2013 Chrysler sedan and fled the scene. Deputies pursued the suspects through parts of Laurel Road, Oliver Springs Highway, and Oak Ridge Highway, through Oak Ridge, and were successful in stopping the car near Southwood Lane. A firearm and items believed to be drugs were found in the vehicle.
Pride was identified as the driver and charged with;
Violation of the Implied Consent Law
Driving Under the Influence
Resisting Arrest
Reckless Endangerment
Simple Possession
Manufacturing, Delivery, or Sale of a Controlled Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Violation of the Light Law
Failure to provide proof of insurance
Failure to maintain a single-lane
Failure to exercise due care
Reckless Driving
Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device
Speeding
Evading Arrest
Robbery
Criminal Conspiracy