AC election Results

Results from Anderson County in the election last night first for President. I’ll tell Donald J Trump run away with it in Anderson county with a total of 6372 to Nikki, Haley, 1784, winning 75.66%, to 21.18% in the Republican nomination for President. For Anderson County Chancellor, which was the only contested race that we had, Daniel Forster comes up your winner with 46.34% of the vote with 3663 votes. Current Chancelor Jamie Brooks received 2488 votes , 31.4% . Evan Houser ended up with 15.71% of the vote 1242 votes, Roger Miller with 512, votes, 6.48% .

