You Decide

Jim Miller 3 hours ago Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 29 Views

Anderson County Boys defeat Clinton 62-61 in the District Championship. A controversial last second shot decided the game. See the still photo

Here is the video and the call from IHSports out of Oneida. You decide. Copy and paste the link below to see the video.

https://cvws.icloud-content.com/B/AQnABk8Z9CydwhQje-n8GPYmzkVlAW4qtUWrBCV5AGZSfFnzWF7t9MJC/RPReplay_Final1708488745.mov?o=AtMTnVCa6tdnDU9pthEEcZoxYyass0L68tv_HBie3QLV&v=1&x=3&a=CAogd1G_VCWpO8JesyCJUPVn0jsE1a9KKpOJ4Fo_OTuycgcSdhC1uI_f3DEYtciKs-YxIgEAKgkC6AMA_1uFVIVSBCbORWVaBO30wkJqJRunHUmfhe6V2bqNgTx0UoKe_JL-RfWsx2ObBg3gUPHD0n6CRPNyJVJd4l3vKvIe4o_IZS6UkqgsUQ_JDdT7Go4eu7h8B5GnXSSerhI&e=1711114724&fl=&r=8D2657C1-0695-4A94-B8AD-B0772B2D0B65-1&k=siMNadf8eIFetrMAL7PbcA&ckc=com.apple.largeattachment&ckz=A295C06E-8FAD-4ECE-BF96-7E64AE8491ED&p=40&s=6Sea11fhsEt3cJBReKnbV8YBiUQ&teh=1&+=804e6d26-2ace-44e6-89e7-2ed69382c74c

