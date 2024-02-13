W.D. Sanders, age 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at his home in Clinton, TN.

Christianity is the foundation on which W.D. built his life. W.D. was born in Carthage, TN, to parents Thomas and Lovie Sanders in 1943. The youngest of 4 children, W.D. graduated from Clinton High School in 1961 before going on to the University of Tennessee where he achieved a bachelor’s degree in science and education. In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Norman, and together they embarked on a lifetime of beautiful memories that will be cherished by all those who love him.

W.D. worked as a pharmaceutical representative for Novartis until his retirement in 2001. After retirement, W.D. and Phyllis moved to Baneberry golf course. W.D. loved to play golf – and he played every chance he got! In 2021 W.D. and Phyllis moved back home to Clinton to be closer to their family and friends. W.D. and Phyllis attended Second Baptist Church.

W.D. is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis; daughters, Melanie Sanders Cook, Treva Sanders Webster (Rick) as W.D. would say best son in law ever; grandsons, Jackson and Silas Webster; sisters, Peggy Jackson, Sue Hunt; and brother, Thomas Sanders.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm. Dr. Michael Thompson, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Tunnels to Towers (https://t2t.org/donate/ or St. Jude Children’s Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html)