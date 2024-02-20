TVA To Retire Kingston Fossil Plant

The Tennessee Valley Authority has announced its plan to retire and replace the

Kingston Fossil Plant by 2027. The plant was the site of the biggest industrial

spill in U.S. history when a barrier ruptured in 2008, releasing 1.1 billion gallons

of coal ash. TVA released an environment impact statement regarding the

retirement of the plant Friday. In the environmental impact statement, TVA

presented two replacement options for the coal-powered plant that were

looked into. Option A, is replacing it with a gas-powered plant, and Option B is

replacing it with solar and battery-powered facilities across the region

