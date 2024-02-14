Thomas L. Dagley, age 95,

Thomas L. Dagley, age 95, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 10.2024.  Tom was born on January 3, 1929, to the late Everett and Pearl Dagley in Clinton, TN.

Tom worked for several years as a local barber and retired from the Clinton City School System.  His favorite pastime was taking long walks with his furry companion, Fletch.  

He is preceded in death by his brother, Elmer Dagley; brothers and sisters-in-law, DL and Louise Dagley, Carvel and Willa Dean Dagley; sister, Mary Lynn (Patsy) Wilson; nephew, James Dagley; and niece, Diane Long.  

He leaves behind nephews and nieces, Robert (Charlotte) Dagley, Earl (Margaret) Dagley, Carolyn (David) McClure, David (Teresa) Wilson, Gail (Kenny) Cook, Lisa (Denny) Kirkland; and several great nieces and nephews.  Tom also leaves behind his bonus family, Dan and Jackie Freels, and their daughters, Heather and Haley.  

Family and friends will gather at Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton, TN on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 11:00 where Tom will be laid to rest.

The staff at Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mr. Thomas L. Dagley.  

