The Anderson County Historical Society will hold its February monthly meeting on Thursday, February 22nd at 6:30pm in the community room of the Clinton Public Library located on South Hicks Street in Clinton. Our featured speaker will be Amy Mays Emert who will present “Technology and Resource Use in Genealogy.” For more information on Ms. Emert, please see her bio at https://pellissippi.org/2023/01/16/bio-amy-mays-emert/

ReplyForward