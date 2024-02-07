The Anderson County Commission voted Monday to approve new speed limits
for three rural county roads. Traffic on Mountain Vista Road, High View Lane
and Gray Horse Lane will now be limited to 15 mph. The vote took place during
the commission’s meeting at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.
Commissioner Tim Isbel made the motion and Commissioner Steven Verran
seconded. It passed unanimously, although Commissioner Michael Foster was
absent. Speed limit changes start out as recommendations from the Sheriff’s
Office or the county road superintendent. The recommendations then go to the
county Road Committee. The county commission must give final approval to any
county road speed limit changes
Slow Down
