The Anderson County Commission voted Monday to approve new speed limits

for three rural county roads. Traffic on Mountain Vista Road, High View Lane

and Gray Horse Lane will now be limited to 15 mph. The vote took place during

the commission’s meeting at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

Commissioner Tim Isbel made the motion and Commissioner Steven Verran

seconded. It passed unanimously, although Commissioner Michael Foster was

absent. Speed limit changes start out as recommendations from the Sheriff’s

Office or the county road superintendent. The recommendations then go to the

county Road Committee. The county commission must give final approval to any

county road speed limit changes

Related