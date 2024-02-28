Safe Haven Baby Box

Rocky Top could soon have a “Safe Haven Baby Box” installed at the city’s
downtown fire station, and may even have a donor who would be willing to pay
the estimated $15,000 cost of
he box and its installation.
The city has been contacted about having the box installed, Mayor Kerry
Templin said during last Thursday’s February City Council meeting.
Clinton City Manager Roger Houck said Monday that it has one of the baby
boxes at the Fire Department’s Station 2 in South Clinton, but it isn’t ready for
use yet, pending training of the staff.

