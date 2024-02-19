Oak Ridge Reservation Communities Alliance

Jim Miller 17 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 25 Views

The Oak Ridge Reservation Communities Alliance will host a meeting on
Wednesday beginning at 4:00 p.m. in the Iris Ballroom at TownePlace Suites by
Marriott located at 300 S. Rutgers Avenue in Oak Ridge. The community is
invited to attend. Wednesday’s meeting will feature speaker Debbie Durren,
currently the Natural Resource Trustee Program Manager for the Tennessee
Department of Environment and Conservation. She represents the State of
Tennessee on several Natural Resource Damage Trustee Councils, and has
managed a variety of projects, including development of technical guidance for
performance of natural resource damage assessments.

About Jim Miller

