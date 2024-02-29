Come and enjoy your Oak Ridge High School Band in concert at 7 PM on Thursday, March 7th, in the ORHS Performing Arts Center! This concert was rescheduled, so mark the date if you have a Season Pass! The JazzKats will kick off the evening with their classic program, under the direction of Michael Spirko, including Cole Porter’s “You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To.”

The award winning ORHS Indoor Percussion Ensemble will perform music from their 2024 competitive show, “OR9000.” The directors have planned a program across the centuries from the 1929 Henry Fillmore classic tune, “Klaxon” subtitled “March of the Automobiles” to 2020’s “Dragonrider” by Steve Parsons, which musically takes you on a dragon ride! A varied program for all, but there may be another dragon reference here and there…

As always, please look through your closets, attics and basements for instruments that could be donated for ORHS students to enjoy. Wind, strings, or percussion – all are appreciated.

Tickets are $3 for general admission, $1 for students and seniors. Please come support and appreciate these talented performing arts students.

For more information: mhughey@ortn.edu