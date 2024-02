With Oak Ridge’s population growing, leaders of the city school system are

recommending that a new elementary school be constructed on the west end

and additions and renovations made to three of the elementary schools and

two middle schools. The recommendation also includes the eventual closing of

the current Linden Elementary School because the current school site would be

difficult – and expensive – to expand or become the site of a new school. It also

includes returning the fifth grade to the elementary schools and making

Robertsville and Jefferson middle schools into junior highs again, holding sixththrough eighth-grades. Redistricting throughout the system would also be

required to balance the student population sizes at the schools and relieve the

new school building

