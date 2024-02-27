Maren Laurel Brown (née Scofield) passed away at home on February 25, 2024, in Kingston, Tennessee, at the age of 47. She was born on June 28, 1976, in Knoxville, TN. She suffered from several medical conditions which led to her untimely death. Maren was a devoted fan of the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team, often exclaiming “Roll Tide!” Her career as a hairdresser spanned many years, bringing joy to those she styled.

Maren is survived by her mother, Paula Kaye Scofield, and her sons Jerame and Isaac Brown, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Barbara Scofield. Maren attended Roane County High School.

Maren will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.

Memorial services for Maren are currently being planned, and she will be cremated. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.