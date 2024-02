More than 60 Blount County businesses are hiring and they’ll be taking resumes

all in one spot soon. The annual Blount County Job Fair is planned tomorrow at

the Foothills Mall in Maryville. Jeff Muir, the Blount Partnership Director of

Communications, said the event runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will include

employers like Amazon and Smith and Wesson. The American Job Center will

also be on-hand.

Related