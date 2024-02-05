Janet R. Sievers

Janet R. Sievers, a native Tennessean and lifetime resident of Claxton, Tennessee, passed away after a brief illness on January 24, 2024. She is survived by her three children, Elliott Sievers, Lara Sievers (spouse), Garrett Sievers, and Mason Sievers (children/grandchildren), Paige Sievers, and Dawn Sievers. 

She worked for the Department of Human Services in Clinton, Tennessee. Upon retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family, and watching her grandsons growing up. Reading was one of her favorite hobbies.

As one of nine siblings in an unusually close family, her focus throughout life was family in general. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be deeply missed by us all.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral home service. A small graveside service for immediate family will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Karns. www.holleygamble.com

