J.E. Cheek (Pop) age 92 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away February 16, 2024. After 38 years of service, he retired from the Y-12 Plant of Oak Ridge, Tennessee serving as a Plant Shift Superintendent. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served our country in the Korean War. He was a member of the Masonic organization for over 50 years. Being a sportsman, he played many sports throughout his life (basketball, baseball, bowling, and golfing). As he was an avid fisherman and hunter, he spent many hours on the lake and in the woods with family and friends, enjoying these peaceful moments. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, new great-great-grandfather, father-in-law, friend, and confidante.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Odus and Hattie Cheek, wife, Jean Cheek; brothers, Jerry, Rhea, Harold, and Odus Tyler Cheek; sisters, Carolina Cheek and Charlotte Hensley; daughter, Valerie Lenderman; son-in-law, Ronnie Jeffers.

He is survived by daughter, Kim Jeffers; grandchildren, Brad Lenderman & wife Cristy and Jeanna Bernard & husband Shane; special great-granddaughters, Shelby Miller & husband Logan and Brooklynn Sellers & husband Austin; great grandson, Austin Bernard & wife Brittany and their children Camden, Corbin, and Carolina; great-great-granddaughter, Sofia Jean Miller; son-in-law, James Lenderman; sisters, Clyo Wright, Violet Givens, and Sherrann Witt & husband Larry; many nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Mark Gallaher officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 am Thursday, February 22, 2024, at go in procession to Oak Ridge Memorial Park for an 11:00 am graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com