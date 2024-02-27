Gregory T. Thacker, age 52, of Rockwood passed away Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born October 22, 1971 in Oak Ridge and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was employed by Gary Baker Electrical as an electrician. He had worked for Gary from 1999 until his passing. Greg was an avid reader and enjoyed being out on the farm. He also loved spoiling his nieces and spending time with his cats. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman & Georgia Thacker, Tommie & Matsy Hunter, Maynard & Sue Stout; and great aunt, Pearl Nealon.

SURVIVORS

Parents Jerry & Penny Thacker of Midtown

Biological Mother Anita Strickland of Ringgold, GA

Wife Erin Thacker of Rockwood

Sons Thomas Sluder & fiancée, Bre Hemm of Rockwood

Charles Thacker of Rockwood

Sisters Kendra Thacker of Ringgold, GA

Elizabeth Thacker of Midtown

Nieces Heather Vineyard, Marquile Thacker, Jade Daron, Alayna Thacker

Nephews Adam Sluder, Austin Brown, Logan Brown, Lofton Brown

Sister-in-law Michelle Brown & husband, Frankie of Coward, SC

Long Time Employer Gary Baker of Harriman

Many special great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Edgewood Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following at 12:00 pm, with Rev. Johnny Ward officiating. Private graveside service will be held by the family. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements,