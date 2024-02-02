Registration is open for a free Future of Work Symposium to be held March 14

at Roane State Community College. Lynne E. Parker, vice chancellor at the

University of Tennessee in Knoxville, will speak about the impacts of artificial

intelligence (AI) and automation on the skills needed by the workforce of

tomorrow, a news release said. The event will examine what the workforce will

look like in the year 2030 and explore future-proofing solutions for a variety of

industries. The symposium is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and wrap up at

approximately 4:30 p.m. The event will be hosted inside the O’Brien Theatre at

the college’s flagship campus in Harriman. Three panel discussions are

scheduled to follow the keynote, with breakout sessions expanding on the

topics covered, including AI, advanced manufacturing, digital twinning, and

entrepreneurship. Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner

Deneice Thomas will also welcome attendees and participate in one of the

panels

