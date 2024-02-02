Registration is open for a free Future of Work Symposium to be held March 14
at Roane State Community College. Lynne E. Parker, vice chancellor at the
University of Tennessee in Knoxville, will speak about the impacts of artificial
intelligence (AI) and automation on the skills needed by the workforce of
tomorrow, a news release said. The event will examine what the workforce will
look like in the year 2030 and explore future-proofing solutions for a variety of
industries. The symposium is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and wrap up at
approximately 4:30 p.m. The event will be hosted inside the O’Brien Theatre at
the college’s flagship campus in Harriman. Three panel discussions are
scheduled to follow the keynote, with breakout sessions expanding on the
topics covered, including AI, advanced manufacturing, digital twinning, and
entrepreneurship. Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner
Deneice Thomas will also welcome attendees and participate in one of the
panels
