Eloise Grace Rutherford Irwin, age 97, left her earthly home in Heiskell and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. She was a long-time member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church. She was born April 5, 1926 in Andersonville, Tennessee to the late Hugh and Talitha Rutherford. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Irwin; son-in-law, John Brummett; ten brothers and other family members.

She is survived by her children, Janet Brummett, Billy Irwin and wife Sandy, and Linda Barton and husband Bob; grandchildren, Marty Brummett and wife Dawn, Toby Brummett and fiancé Misty, Michelle Garner and husband Anthony, Brad Irwin, Gail Sickau and husband Rich, Brent Irwin and wife Andrea, Lori Schlotfeldt and husband Seth, Kyle Barton and wife Julie, and Cory Barton and wife Nicole; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Ann Rutherford; brother-in-law, Troy Lawson; many nieces and nephews; special friend that was like a son, Randy Moore and his family.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. Her graveside will be at 11:00 am, Friday at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church with Rev. Brandon Berg officiating. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sinking Springs Cemetery Fund, c/o Brian Hill, or your favorite charity. We are grieving with hope. 1 Thessalonians 4:13. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com