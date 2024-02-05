Edith Diane Maxwell, age 64, of Crossville, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 2, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 10, 1959 in Rockwood and studied to become a CNA. Diane enjoyed going to the beach and seeing the ocean. She also liked fishing as long as her health permitted. She treasured time spent with her grandkids and she held a special place in her heart for Kevin Lawson, April Fugate, and Jana Guymon. Preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Roy L. Lawson & Cora Hazelwood Lawson; husband, Hollis Ray Maxwell; grandson, Zachary Maxwell; sister-in-law, Judy Maxwell.

SURVIVORS

Sons & Daughter-in-law Casey & Jennifer Maxwell of Crossville

Terry Maxwell of Crossville

Special Daughter Ashley Lawson

Special Son Justin Jimenez

Brother & Sister-in-law Roger & Betty Lawson of Kingston

Sister & Brother-in-law Jeanette & James Cox of Kingston

Grandchildren Michael Maxwell of Crossville

Devon Maxwell & fiancé of Loudon

Sierra Reynolds of Loudon

Jaden Bais & husband, Tres of Crossville

Nicole Maxwell of Crossville

Kylie Maxwell of Oakdale

Brittney Maxwell of Harriman

Great-grandchildren Damon Maxwell & Daniel Croft

Sisters-in-law Linda & John Hill of Rockwood

Dorothy Maxwell of Sparta

Debbie & Wayne Hamby of Lancing

Glenda Maxwell of Oakdale

Teresa & Jerry Hinkley of Pulaski, VA

Many nieces & nephews, great nieces & great-nephews, and a host of friends who will miss her greatly.

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 pm, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston with funeral service following at 12:00 pm, with Rev. John Marlow officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hazelwood Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN is in charge of local arrangements.